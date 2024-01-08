Ontonagon County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you reside in Ontonagon County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ontonagon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ontonagon Area High School at Jeffers High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Painesdale, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.