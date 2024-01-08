Oakland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Oakland County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fenton High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Holly, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clawson High School at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
