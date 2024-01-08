The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will meet the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on January 8, 2024, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup in this article.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Washington Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-4.5) 55.5 -185 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Michigan (-4.5) 55.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Michigan has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 4.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.
  • Washington has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • The Huskies have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. -184 Bet $184 to win $100

