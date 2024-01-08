Michigan vs. Washington: National Championship Odds, spread, over/under and promo codes – January 8
The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will meet the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on January 8, 2024, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup in this article.
Michigan vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-4.5)
|55.5
|-185
|+155
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-4.5)
|55.5
|-184
|+152
Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Michigan has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 4.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.
- Washington has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- The Huskies have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|-184
|Bet $184 to win $100
