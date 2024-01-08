The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship will feature the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) squaring off against the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Michigan has the 72nd-ranked offense this season (378.4 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking first with just 243.1 yards allowed per game. Washington's defense ranks 98th in the FBS with 404.4 total yards allowed per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 10th-best by accumulating 473.6 total yards per contest.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Michigan vs. Washington Key Statistics

Michigan Washington 378.4 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.6 (6th) 243.1 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.4 (127th) 159.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.6 (102nd) 218.9 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 350 (1st) 8 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (51st) 25 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (37th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 2,851 yards (203.6 ypg) on 230-of-314 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 171 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has racked up 1,111 yards on 237 carries while finding the end zone 25 times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 113 times for 393 yards (28.1 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 249 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 45 catches for 735 yards (52.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 12 times as a receiver.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 42 passes while averaging 41.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 44 receptions are good enough for 579 yards and one touchdown.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 4,648 passing yards, or 332 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.5% of his passes and has recorded 35 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 222 times for 1,162 yards, with 16 touchdowns.

Will Nixon has collected 194 yards (on 31 carries) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze paces his squad with 1,553 receiving yards on 87 catches with 13 touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has recorded 1,122 receiving yards (80.1 yards per game) and nine touchdowns on 65 receptions.

Jalen McMillan's 54 targets have resulted in 39 grabs for 526 yards and four touchdowns.

