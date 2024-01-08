Menominee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Menominee County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Central High School at North Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Felch, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
