Lenawee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Lenawee County, Michigan today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adrian High School at Central Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
