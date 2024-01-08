Isabella County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Isabella County, Michigan today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shepherd High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.