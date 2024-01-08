We have high school basketball action in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Traverse City Christian School at Leland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

7:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Leland, MI

Leland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Walkerville High School at Grand Traverse Academy