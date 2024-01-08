Genesee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Genesee County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Fenton High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Clio, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Holly, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swartz Creek High School at Kearsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
