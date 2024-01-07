Tommy Fleetwood will compete at the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at the par-73, 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Fleetwood Odds to Win: +3000

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Fleetwood has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in eight of his last 20 rounds played.

Fleetwood has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

In his past five events, Fleetwood has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.

Fleetwood has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Fleetwood has made the cut five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 16 -6 277 0 15 5 8 $7.9M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year, while Plantation Course at Kapalua is set for a longer 7,596 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Plantation Course at Kapalua checks in at 7,596 yards, 290 yards longer than the average course Fleetwood has played in the past year (7,306 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood finished in the 59th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.9 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the TOUR Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 76th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Fleetwood was better than only 0% of the golfers at the TOUR Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.36.

Fleetwood carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the other participants averaged two).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Fleetwood had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Fleetwood's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship were less than the tournament average (9.5).

At that most recent tournament, Fleetwood had a bogey or worse on four of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.8).

Fleetwood ended the TOUR Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Fleetwood finished without one.

