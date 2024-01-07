The 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7 will feature Rickie Fowler in the field, as the competitors take on the par-73, 7,596-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Fowler has finished below par 11 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in three of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Fowler has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Fowler has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Fowler will attempt to make the cut for the 13th straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -6 278 1 21 2 6 $6.9M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

In Fowler's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five three times and the top 10 four times. His average finish has been fifth.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Fowler played this event was in 2020, and he finished fifth.

This course is set up to play at 7,596 yards, 595 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Courses that Fowler has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,327 yards, 269 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Hero World Challenge, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 89th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.31 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Hero World Challenge, which placed him in the 0 percentile of the field.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Hero World Challenge, Fowler was better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.65 strokes).

Fowler recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge (the other golfers averaged four).

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Fowler did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 3.1).

Fowler's four birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Hero World Challenge were less than the field average (7.5).

At that last competition, Fowler's par-4 showing (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, six).

Fowler ended the Hero World Challenge registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 9.5 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Fowler fell short compared to the tournament average of 2.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding four.

