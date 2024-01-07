The Detroit Red Wings visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alex DeBrincat, Frank Vatrano and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

DeBrincat has been a top contributor on Detroit this season, with 38 points in 39 games.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 2 3 1 at Wild Dec. 27 1 1 2 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Dylan Larkin has 32 points (1.0 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Jan. 4 0 1 1 4 at Sharks Jan. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 3

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals and added 20 assists through 39 games for Detroit.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Jan. 4 0 0 0 0 at Sharks Jan. 2 0 3 3 0 vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 1 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Vatrano has scored 18 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.3 per game), fueling the Anaheim offense with 28 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 13.8%.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Jan. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 3 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 1 0 1 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Mason McTavish has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 11 goals and 15 assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Jan. 5 1 0 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 3 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 0 3 3 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.