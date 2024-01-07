Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Ducks on January 7, 2024
The Detroit Red Wings visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alex DeBrincat, Frank Vatrano and others in this game.
Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Red Wings vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
DeBrincat has been a top contributor on Detroit this season, with 38 points in 39 games.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Dylan Larkin has 32 points (1.0 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Sharks
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
Lucas Raymond Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals and added 20 assists through 39 games for Detroit.
Raymond Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sharks
|Jan. 2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Vatrano has scored 18 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.3 per game), fueling the Anaheim offense with 28 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 13.8%.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Jan. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Jan. 3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|1
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Mason McTavish has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 11 goals and 15 assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Jan. 5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Jan. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
