Having lost four in a row, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX will air this Red Wings versus Ducks game.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Red Wings vs Ducks Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings Ducks 4-3 ANA

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 134 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.

The Red Wings' 139 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 39 17 21 38 16 18 47.4% Dylan Larkin 33 13 19 32 15 21 54.5% Lucas Raymond 39 11 20 31 15 16 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 38 7 20 27 16 8 - Daniel Sprong 39 10 16 26 11 9 70%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 127 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 23rd in the league.

With 94 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players