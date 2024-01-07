How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Having lost four in a row, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX will air this Red Wings versus Ducks game.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Red Wings vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|Ducks
|4-3 ANA
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have conceded 134 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Red Wings' 139 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|39
|17
|21
|38
|16
|18
|47.4%
|Dylan Larkin
|33
|13
|19
|32
|15
|21
|54.5%
|Lucas Raymond
|39
|11
|20
|31
|15
|16
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|38
|7
|20
|27
|16
|8
|-
|Daniel Sprong
|39
|10
|16
|26
|11
|9
|70%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 127 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 23rd in the league.
- With 94 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|38
|18
|10
|28
|13
|19
|44.4%
|Mason McTavish
|31
|11
|15
|26
|12
|11
|55.4%
|Troy Terry
|35
|9
|13
|22
|26
|23
|50%
|Ryan Strome
|35
|3
|17
|20
|20
|15
|42.8%
|Adam Henrique
|37
|10
|9
|19
|5
|16
|54.1%
