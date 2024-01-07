Sunday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (25-12) and the Detroit Pistons (3-32) at Ball Arena features the Pistons' Ausar Thompson as a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSDET

ALT, BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons lost their previous game to the Warriors, 113-109, on Friday. Cade Cunningham led the way with 30 points, and also had five boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 30 5 3 0 1 1 Kevin Knox 18 1 3 1 2 4 Jalen Duren 13 12 2 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham's averages for the season are 23.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Thompson gives 8.7 points, 6.9 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Pistons get 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.

Jalen Duren averages 13.2 points, 11.8 boards and 2.5 assists, making 65.3% of his shots from the field.

Killian Hayes' numbers for the season are 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the field.

Watch Nikola Jokic, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 28.7 4.4 8.1 1.2 0.6 1.9 Jaden Ivey 16.0 5.2 4.0 0.8 0.8 1.8 Bojan Bogdanovic 19.7 4.9 3.0 0.5 0.1 3.0 Jalen Duren 8.7 8.2 1.4 0.1 0.4 0.0 Alec Burks 12.1 2.2 1.1 0.5 0.3 2.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.