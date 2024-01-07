Cade Cunningham, Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - January 7
Sunday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (25-12) and the Detroit Pistons (3-32) at Ball Arena features the Pistons' Ausar Thompson as a player to watch.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSDET
Pistons' Last Game
The Pistons lost their previous game to the Warriors, 113-109, on Friday. Cade Cunningham led the way with 30 points, and also had five boards and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cade Cunningham
|30
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kevin Knox
|18
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Jalen Duren
|13
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cunningham's averages for the season are 23.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Thompson gives 8.7 points, 6.9 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- The Pistons get 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.
- Jalen Duren averages 13.2 points, 11.8 boards and 2.5 assists, making 65.3% of his shots from the field.
- Killian Hayes' numbers for the season are 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cade Cunningham
|28.7
|4.4
|8.1
|1.2
|0.6
|1.9
|Jaden Ivey
|16.0
|5.2
|4.0
|0.8
|0.8
|1.8
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|19.7
|4.9
|3.0
|0.5
|0.1
|3.0
|Jalen Duren
|8.7
|8.2
|1.4
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|Alec Burks
|12.1
|2.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.3
|2.1
