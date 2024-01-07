Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Detroit Pistons matchup at Ball Arena on Sunday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSDET

ALT and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Cunningham is averaging 23.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.1 lower than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).

Cunningham averages 7.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -102) 0.5 (Over: -143)

Jokic has racked up 26.1 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points less than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Sunday (9.5).

Jokic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

The 16.2 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Sunday (16.5).

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 6.5.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

