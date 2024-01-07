How to Watch the Pistons vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (3-32) will visit the Denver Nuggets (25-12) after losing 17 road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Pistons
Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Detroit has compiled a 2-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.
- The Pistons' 111.4 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 110.6 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 110.6 points, Detroit is 3-17.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pistons average 110.4 points per game, 1.9 less than on the road (112.3). On defense they give up 119.3 points per game at home, 5.6 less than on the road (124.9).
- Detroit is allowing fewer points at home (119.3 per game) than on the road (124.9).
- The Pistons average 0.9 more assists per game at home (26.3) than away (25.4).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Stewart
|Out
|Toe
|Alec Burks
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
