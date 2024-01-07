Pistons vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - January 7
The Detroit Pistons' (3-32) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Sunday, January 7 game against the Denver Nuggets (25-12) at Ball Arena. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Pistons' most recent game was a 113-109 loss to the Warriors on Friday. The Pistons got a team-high 30 points from Cade Cunningham in the loss.
Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Toe
|10.4
|7
|1.7
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Julian Strawther: Out (Knee)
Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSDET
