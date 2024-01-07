The Detroit Pistons' (3-32) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Sunday, January 7 game against the Denver Nuggets (25-12) at Ball Arena. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pistons' most recent game was a 113-109 loss to the Warriors on Friday. The Pistons got a team-high 30 points from Cade Cunningham in the loss.

Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Stewart C Out Toe 10.4 7 1.7 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Julian Strawther: Out (Knee)

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSDET

