Pistons vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (3-32) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ball Arena as big, 16.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSDET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.
Pistons vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-16.5
|237.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in 15 of 35 outings.
- The average total for Detroit's games this season is 233.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Detroit is 14-21-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pistons have been victorious in three, or 9.4%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +950.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 9.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Pistons Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Pistons vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|11
|29.7%
|115.7
|227.1
|110.6
|232.9
|226.1
|Pistons
|15
|42.9%
|111.4
|227.1
|122.3
|232.9
|228.4
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit is 6-4 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Pistons have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.
- Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (9-10-0) than at home (5-11-0) this year.
- The Pistons put up an average of 111.4 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 110.6 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Detroit has put together a 9-11 ATS record and a 3-17 overall record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.
Pistons vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|14-21
|1-1
|22-13
|Nuggets
|16-21
|1-0
|16-21
Pistons vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Pistons
|Nuggets
|111.4
|115.7
|25
|12
|9-11
|9-2
|3-17
|11-0
|122.3
|110.6
|26
|4
|7-2
|11-10
|2-7
|17-4
