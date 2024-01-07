The Detroit Pistons (3-32) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ball Arena as big, 16.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSDET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -16.5 237.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in 15 of 35 outings.

The average total for Detroit's games this season is 233.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Detroit is 14-21-0 against the spread this year.

The Pistons have been victorious in three, or 9.4%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +950.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 9.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info

Pistons vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 11 29.7% 115.7 227.1 110.6 232.9 226.1 Pistons 15 42.9% 111.4 227.1 122.3 232.9 228.4

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit is 6-4 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Pistons have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (9-10-0) than at home (5-11-0) this year.

The Pistons put up an average of 111.4 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 110.6 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 9-11 ATS record and a 3-17 overall record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Pistons and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 14-21 1-1 22-13 Nuggets 16-21 1-0 16-21

Pistons vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Pistons Nuggets 111.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.7 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 9-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 3-17 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-0 122.3 Points Allowed (PG) 110.6 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 7-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-10 2-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-4

