Pistons vs. Nuggets January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Denver Nuggets (21-10) square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-27) at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSDET.
Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSDET
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham generates 22.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Pistons.
- On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- The Pistons are receiving 10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this season.
- Killian Hayes is averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Pistons are getting 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Jaden Ivey this season.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic averages 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per game.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.
- Reggie Jackson averages 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 boards.
- Jamal Murray posts 19.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Pistons vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Pistons
|115.0
|Points Avg.
|109.2
|110.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.9
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|33.4%
