On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Denver Nuggets (21-10) square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-27) at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSDET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham generates 22.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Pistons.

On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Pistons are receiving 10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this season.

Killian Hayes is averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons are getting 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Jaden Ivey this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averages 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Reggie Jackson averages 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 boards.

Jamal Murray posts 19.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Pistons 115.0 Points Avg. 109.2 110.0 Points Allowed Avg. 120.9 48.9% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.5% Three Point % 33.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.