At Ball Arena on Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Detroit Pistons (3-32) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Denver Nuggets (25-12) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on ALT and BSDET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Nuggets matchup.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSDET

ALT and BSDET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Pistons vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info

Pistons vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +189 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 115.7 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are giving up 110.6 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Pistons have a -383 scoring differential, falling short by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 111.4 points per game, 25th in the league, and are giving up 122.3 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 227.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 232.9 points per game combined, 4.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver is 16-21-0 ATS this season.

Detroit has covered 14 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.

Pistons and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Nuggets +425 +190 -

