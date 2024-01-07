Patrick Kane will be among those in action Sunday when his Detroit Red Wings face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Prop bets for Kane are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Patrick Kane vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 18:56 on the ice per game.

Kane has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kane has a point in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Kane has an assist in six of 15 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Kane hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-33).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 15 Games 4 14 Points 5 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 5

