The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-7) will visit the Robert Morris Colonials (6-8) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Oakland vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Golden Grizzlies' 75.6 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 63.7 the Colonials allow.

Oakland has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Robert Morris' record is 6-6 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.

The Colonials score 10.1 fewer points per game (61.9) than the Golden Grizzlies allow (72.0).

Robert Morris is 1-1 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

When Oakland gives up fewer than 61.9 points, it is 2-0.

The Colonials shoot 38.7% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Golden Grizzlies allow defensively.

The Golden Grizzlies' 38.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.1 higher than the Colonials have given up.

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG%

12.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG% Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63)

10.8 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63) Maddy Skorupski: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Alexis Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Markyia McCormick: 12.3 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

