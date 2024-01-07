Oakland vs. Robert Morris January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) meet a fellow Horizon opponent, the Robert Morris Colonials (5-6), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UPMC Events Center. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET.
Oakland vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Oakland Players to Watch
- Brooke Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Linda van Schaik: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Maddy Skorupski: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markyia McCormick: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kianni Westbrook: 6.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Danielle Vuletich: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Naomi Barnwell: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Simone Morris: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Louella Allana: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alejandra Mastral: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
