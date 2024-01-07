The Detroit Pistons (3-32) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ball Arena as big, 16.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSDET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSDET

ALT and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 124 - Pistons 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 16.5)

Nuggets (- 16.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-18.3)

Nuggets (-18.3) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Nuggets have put together a 16-21-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 14-21-0 mark from the Pistons.

Denver (1-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 16.5 points or more this season (100%) than Detroit (1-1) does as a 16.5+-point underdog (50%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 43.2% of the time this season (16 out of 37), less often than Detroit's games have (22 out of 35).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pistons are 3-29, while the Nuggets are 23-10 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

On offense the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the league (111.4 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (122.3 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Detroit is 17th in the league in rebounds (43.5 per game). It is 11th in rebounds allowed (42.9 per game).

This season the Pistons are ranked 19th in the league in assists at 25.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.7 per game). And it is fourth-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.