Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) playing the Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Dug McDaniel: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Nimari Burnett: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank
143rd 76.4 Points Scored 83.8 30th
182nd 70.9 Points Allowed 78.4 328th
299th 33.6 Rebounds 38.0 118th
141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd
121st 8.2 3pt Made 9.3 51st
305th 11.6 Assists 13.9 157th
86th 10.6 Turnovers 12.8 268th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.