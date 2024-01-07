The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) after losing three straight road games. The Spartans are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 134.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -2.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 134.5 points nine times.

Michigan State has an average total of 142.6 in its games this year, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Spartans have compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread.

Northwestern (5-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 23% less often than Michigan State (8-5-0) this season.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 9 69.2% 78.3 150.7 64.3 129.9 142.8 Northwestern 7 53.8% 72.4 150.7 65.6 129.9 135.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

The 78.3 points per game the Spartans average are 12.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.6).

When Michigan State totals more than 65.6 points, it is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 8-5-0 7-4 7-6-0 Northwestern 5-8-0 1-2 6-7-0

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Northwestern 12-2 Home Record 13-5 4-7 Away Record 7-4 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.2 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-12-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.