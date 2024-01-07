Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 7
The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) will visit the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Northwestern matchup.
Michigan State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-2.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-3.5)
|134.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Michigan State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Michigan State is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Spartans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.
- Northwestern has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this year.
- A total of six Wildcats games this season have gone over the point total.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2800
- Michigan State is only 11th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2800), but ninth-best according to computer rankings.
- The Spartans' national championship odds have fallen from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +2800, the 35th-biggest change among all teams.
- Michigan State has a 3.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.