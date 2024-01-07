Sunday's game at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:30 PM ET on January 7. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 win for Michigan State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 74, Northwestern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-7.0)

Michigan State (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Northwestern's record against the spread this season is 5-8-0, and Michigan State's is 8-5-0. The Wildcats are 6-7-0 and the Spartans are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Northwestern is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests, while Michigan State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 14 points per game, with a +196 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.3 points per game (96th in college basketball) and allow 64.3 per contest (37th in college basketball).

Michigan State is 137th in the country at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's three more than the 34.5 its opponents average.

Michigan State hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Michigan State wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.6 (85th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

