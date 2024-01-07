The Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Palestra. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Penn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-4.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-4.5) 153.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 5-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 11 out of the Wolverines' 14 games have hit the over.

Penn State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +13000

+13000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+13000), Michigan is 47th in the country. It is way below that, 55th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wolverines have experienced the 21st-biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the start to +13000.

Michigan has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

