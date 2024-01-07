How to Watch Michigan vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Palestra. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolverines have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.
- In games Michigan shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
- The Wolverines are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 304th.
- The 82.3 points per game the Wolverines average are 10.4 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (71.9).
- Michigan is 6-5 when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan put up 76.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Wolverines ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (68.0) than away from home (69.6).
- Michigan drained 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Florida
|L 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|McNeese
|L 87-76
|Crisler Center
|1/4/2024
|Minnesota
|L 73-71
|Crisler Center
|1/7/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Palestra
|1/11/2024
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|1/15/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Crisler Center
