The Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Palestra. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wolverines have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.
  • In games Michigan shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
  • The Wolverines are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 304th.
  • The 82.3 points per game the Wolverines average are 10.4 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (71.9).
  • Michigan is 6-5 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan put up 76.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.
  • At home, the Wolverines ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (68.0) than away from home (69.6).
  • Michigan drained 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Florida L 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 McNeese L 87-76 Crisler Center
1/4/2024 Minnesota L 73-71 Crisler Center
1/7/2024 Penn State - Palestra
1/11/2024 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
1/15/2024 Ohio State - Crisler Center

