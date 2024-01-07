Sunday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) and Penn State Nittany Lions (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten) matching up at Palestra has a projected final score of 80-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wolverines, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on January 7.

The game has no line set.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Michigan vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 80, Penn State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-5.1)

Michigan (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Both Penn State and Michigan are 4-9-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Nittany Lions are 8-5-0 and the Wolverines are 10-3-0. Penn State is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests, while Michigan has gone 1-9 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 82.3 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and giving up 78.6 per outing, 330th in college basketball) and have a +51 scoring differential.

Michigan wins the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It collects 37.6 rebounds per game, 134th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.4.

Michigan connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents.

Michigan loses the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.6 (263rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.7.

