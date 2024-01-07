Entering their Sunday, January 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at Ford Field, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Detroit Lions (11-5) are dealing with 10 players on the injury report.

Lions vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their last outing, the Lions lost 20-19 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Their last time out, the Vikings fell to the Green Bay Packers 33-10.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jameson Williams WR Ankle Out Frank Ragnow C Knee Full Participation In Practice Graham Glasgow OL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Sutton CB Toe Full Participation In Practice James Houston IV LB Ankle Out Benito Jones DL Illness Questionable Alim McNeill DL Knee Questionable Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Pectoral Questionable Brock Wright TE Hip Out Sam LaPorta TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ed Ingram OG Shoulder Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Illness Questionable Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Out Harrison Smith S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Byron Murphy CB Knee Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Theo Jackson S Toe Out Jaquelin Roy DL Ankle Out Mekhi Blackmon CB Shoulder Out Nick Muse TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Rep the Lions or the Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions Season Insights

The Lions rank 15th in total defense this season (329.1 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 395.7 total yards per game.

The Lions rank 23rd in scoring defense this season (23.4 points allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 26.9 points per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best in the NFL by compiling 255.6 per game. They rank 25th on defense (240.4 passing yards allowed per game).

Detroit has been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (fourth-best with 140.1 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (fifth-best with 88.8 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

The Lions rank 19th in the NFL with a -2 turnover margin after forcing 21 turnovers (19th in the NFL) and committing 23 (19th in the NFL).

Lions vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3.5)

Lions (-3.5) Moneyline: Lions (-190), Vikings (+155)

Lions (-190), Vikings (+155) Total: 46 points

Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.