Minnesota (7-9) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 46 in the outing.

This week's game that pits the Lions against the Vikings is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Lions vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Lions have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Vikings have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

2nd Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Vikings have won the second quarter in nine games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Lions have won the third quarter four times, lost nine times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 16 games this year, the Vikings have won the third quarter five times, lost eight times, and been knotted up three times.

4th Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 10 games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

In the Vikings' 16 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied three times.

Lions vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Lions have led 12 times and have been losing four times.

The Vikings have led eight times, have been losing four times, and have been tied four times at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Lions have won the second half in eight games this season, been outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 12.6 points on average in the second half.

In 16 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, lost 10 times, and been knotted up three times.

