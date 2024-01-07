The Detroit Lions (11-5) host a struggling Minnesota Vikings (7-9) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field (and best bets are available). The Vikings have lost three straight games.

When is Lions vs. Vikings?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by 3.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (10.0 points). Put your money on the Lions.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 65.8%.

The Lions have gone 10-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 76.9% of those games).

Detroit has a record of 5-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -192 or shorter (71.4%).

The Vikings have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.

This season, Minnesota has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (-3.5)



Detroit (-3.5) The Lions have registered an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 3.5 points or more so far this season, the Lions went 4-3 against the spread.

The Vikings are 7-6-3 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, Minnesota owns an ATS record of 2-1-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46)



Under (46) The two teams average a combined 1.2 more points per game, 47.2 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 46 points.

The Lions and the Vikings have seen their opponents average a combined 1.8 fewer points per game than the point total of 46 set in this matchup.

The Lions have gone over in 10 of their 16 games with a set total (62.5%).

In the Vikings' 16 games with a set total, six have hit the over (37.5%).

Jared Goff Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 16 265.9 28 1.3 2

Justin Jefferson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 98.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 98.0 4

