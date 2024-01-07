Will Kalif Raymond get into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Raymond has grabbed 33 balls for 439 yards (27.4 per game) and one score this year.

Raymond, in 16 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 23 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 2 24 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 46 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Packers 5 5 90 0 Week 13 @Saints 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bears 4 3 15 0 Week 15 Broncos 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Vikings 2 2 29 0 Week 17 @Cowboys 1 1 11 0

