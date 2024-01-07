For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jeff Petry a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Petry stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Petry has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Ducks this season in one game (three shots).

Petry has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 127 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Kings 1 1 0 19:28 Away W 4-3 SO 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:22 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:17 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:32 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.