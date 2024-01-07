Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 18?
In the Week 18 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jared Goff find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)
- Goff has 32 carries for 21 yards (1.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- Goff has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 16).
Jared Goff Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|22
|35
|253
|1
|0
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|28
|35
|323
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|22
|33
|243
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|19
|28
|210
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|20
|28
|236
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|30
|44
|353
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|33
|53
|284
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|26
|37
|272
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|23
|33
|333
|2
|0
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|23
|35
|236
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|29
|44
|332
|2
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|16
|25
|213
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|20
|35
|161
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Broncos
|24
|34
|278
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|30
|40
|257
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Cowboys
|19
|34
|271
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
