Will Jameson Williams Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jameson Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Check out Williams' stats on this page.
In the passing game, Williams has been targeted 42 times, with season stats of 354 yards on 24 receptions (14.8 per catch) and two TDs. He also has three carries for 29 yards one touchdown.
Jameson Williams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Lions have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Sam LaPorta (LP/ankle): 81 Rec; 860 Rec Yds; 9 Rec TDs
- Brock Wright (DNP/hip): 13 Rec; 91 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 18 Injury Reports
Lions vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Williams 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|42
|24
|354
|104
|2
|14.8
Williams Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Panthers
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|3
|2
|53
|1
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|3
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|3
|2
|44
|1
|Week 12
|Packers
|3
|2
|51
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Broncos
|7
|4
|47
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|43
|0
|Week 17
|@Cowboys
|3
|2
|69
|0
