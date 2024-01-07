Jameson Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Check out Williams' stats on this page.

In the passing game, Williams has been targeted 42 times, with season stats of 354 yards on 24 receptions (14.8 per catch) and two TDs. He also has three carries for 29 yards one touchdown.

Jameson Williams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Lions have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Sam LaPorta (LP/ankle): 81 Rec; 860 Rec Yds; 9 Rec TDs Brock Wright (DNP/hip): 13 Rec; 91 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Lions vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Williams 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 42 24 354 104 2 14.8

Williams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Panthers 3 2 2 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 2 53 1 Week 7 @Ravens 6 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 3 2 16 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2 2 18 0 Week 11 Bears 3 2 44 1 Week 12 Packers 3 2 51 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 14 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Broncos 7 4 47 0 Week 16 @Vikings 6 5 43 0 Week 17 @Cowboys 3 2 69 0

