Jalen Duren's Detroit Pistons match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Duren, in his last game (January 5 loss against the Warriors), put up 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Duren's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.2 13.7 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 12.3 Assists -- 2.5 1.7 PRA -- 27.5 27.7 PR -- 25 26



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Nuggets

Duren has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 5.7% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Duren's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 100 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 12th in possessions per game with 103.7.

Allowing 110.6 points per game, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Nuggets allow 42.7 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 25.1 per contest.

Jalen Duren vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 27 15 13 4 0 0 3 11/22/2022 26 4 7 2 0 0 1

