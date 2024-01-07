On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jake Walman going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Walman stats and insights

  • Walman has scored in eight of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (one shot).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 4-3 SO
1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 20:31 Away W 5-3
12/31/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:51 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 3 2 1 19:31 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 3-2
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.