Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibbs has 915 rushing yards (65.4 per game) on 169 carries with nine touchdowns.

Gibbs also has 316 receiving yards (22.6 ypg) on 52 catches, with one TD.

Gibbs has scored multiple rushing TDs twice this season. He has found the end zone on the ground in seven games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Ravens 11 68 1 9 58 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 152 1 5 37 0 Week 10 @Chargers 14 77 2 3 35 0 Week 11 Bears 8 36 1 6 59 0 Week 12 Packers 11 54 0 4 19 0 Week 13 @Saints 8 60 0 1 -6 0 Week 14 @Bears 11 66 1 3 16 0 Week 15 Broncos 11 100 1 2 8 1 Week 16 @Vikings 15 80 2 4 20 0 Week 17 @Cowboys 15 43 0 1 0 0

