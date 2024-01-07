Jaden Ivey and his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Ivey, in his most recent appearance, had 12 points in a 113-109 loss to the Warriors.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Ivey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 16.0 Rebounds -- 3.5 5.2 Assists -- 3.1 4.0 PRA -- 19.5 25.2 PR -- 16.4 21.2 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.8



Jaden Ivey Insights vs. the Nuggets

Ivey has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 9.6% and 9.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ivey is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Pistons rank 14th in possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 100 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.6 points per game, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Nuggets allow 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.1 per contest, sixth in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Jaden Ivey vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 30 17 4 3 1 0 1

