J.T. Compher will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks play at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Fancy a bet on Compher? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Compher vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher's plus-minus this season, in 18:07 per game on the ice, is -3.

Compher has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 18 of 34 games this season, Compher has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Compher has an assist in 13 of 34 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Compher's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Compher has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Compher Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-33) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 4 24 Points 1 9 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.