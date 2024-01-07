Should you bet on J.T. Compher to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

  • Compher has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Compher's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 23:04 Away W 4-3 SO
1/2/2024 Sharks 1 1 0 17:48 Away W 5-3
12/31/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:07 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

