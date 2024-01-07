The Detroit Mercy Titans (10-5) will host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons put up an average of 73.0 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 63.6 the Titans allow to opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Detroit Mercy is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.0 points.

The Titans put up just 1.0 more point per game (65.9) than the Mastodons allow (64.9).

When Detroit Mercy scores more than 64.9 points, it is 7-2.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.9 points.

The Titans are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Mastodons concede to opponents (40.3%).

The Mastodons make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Titans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 13.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 57.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

13.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 57.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Emma Trawally Porta: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Myonna Hooper: 9.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

9.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Amaya Burch: 7.1 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

7.1 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Imani McNeal: 6.2 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Schedule