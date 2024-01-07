Sunday's game at Calihan Hall has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5) taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-5) at 1:00 PM ET (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-65 win for Purdue Fort Wayne, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Titans head into this matchup on the heels of an 81-76 loss to IUPUI on Thursday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 68, Detroit Mercy 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

The Titans' signature win this season came in a 76-60 victory against the Dayton Flyers on November 18.

Detroit Mercy has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Detroit Mercy has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 239) on November 18

62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 264) on December 6

59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 266) on November 30

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 270) on November 24

66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 279) on December 3

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 13 PTS, 8.2 REB, 57.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

13 PTS, 8.2 REB, 57.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Emma Trawally Porta: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Myonna Hooper: 9.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

9.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Amaya Burch: 7.1 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

7.1 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Imani McNeal: 6.2 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans' +35 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.9 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per outing (169th in college basketball).

On offense, Detroit Mercy is putting up 67 points per game this season in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (65.9 points per game) is 1.1 PPG lower.

Offensively, the Titans have fared better at home this year, scoring 72 points per game, compared to 63 per game in road games.

Detroit Mercy gives up 56 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 66.6 in road games.

On offense, the Titans have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.7 points per contest over that span compared to the 65.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.

