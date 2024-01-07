The Detroit Red Wings, with David Perron, will be on the ice Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. If you'd like to wager on Perron's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

David Perron vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:33 per game on the ice, is -8.

In Perron's 33 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Perron has a point in 11 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points four times.

Perron has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perron has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Perron going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-33) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 33 Games 3 16 Points 2 9 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

