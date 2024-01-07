The Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to play in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will David Montgomery find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Montgomery has taken 209 carries for a team-leading 975 rushing yards (75 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.

Montgomery has also tacked on 16 catches for 117 yards (9 per game).

Montgomery has scored a rushing TD in 10 games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

David Montgomery Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0 Week 10 @Chargers 12 116 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Bears 12 76 1 2 22 0 Week 12 Packers 15 71 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Saints 18 56 1 1 -1 0 Week 14 @Bears 10 66 0 3 19 0 Week 15 Broncos 17 85 0 2 -3 0 Week 16 @Vikings 17 55 1 2 14 0 Week 17 @Cowboys 14 65 1 0 0 0

