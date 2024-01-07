Will David Montgomery Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 18?
The Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to play in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will David Montgomery find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.
Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)
- Montgomery has taken 209 carries for a team-leading 975 rushing yards (75 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.
- Montgomery has also tacked on 16 catches for 117 yards (9 per game).
- Montgomery has scored a rushing TD in 10 games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
David Montgomery Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|12
|116
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|12
|76
|1
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|15
|71
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|18
|56
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|10
|66
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 15
|Broncos
|17
|85
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|17
|55
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 17
|@Cowboys
|14
|65
|1
|0
|0
|0
