When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Daniel Sprong find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

Sprong has scored in 10 of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Sprong has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Sprong's shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 127 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Kings 2 0 2 11:14 Away W 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Sharks 2 1 1 11:59 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:21 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:09 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:31 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 1-0

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

