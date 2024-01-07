Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 7?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Christian Fischer light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- Fischer has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Fischer has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:34
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|1/2/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|6:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 6-4
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
