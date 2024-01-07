The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Christian Fischer light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).

Fischer has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 10:29 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:10 Home L 5-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 6:37 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:52 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

